NCP elects Ajit Pawar as leader of party in Maharashtra assembly

November 24, 2024  14:29
The Nationalist Congress Party on Sunday elected party president Ajit Pawar as the leader of the party in the legislative assembly.

In a meeting chaired by party state president and Lok Sabha MP Sunit Tatkare, Pawar was appointed as the leader of the legislative party, and his colleague Anil Patil was reappointed as the chief whip.

Patil will oversee the attendance of legislators and address their requests to speak on various topics during the sessions.

The NCP and its Mahayuti allies, BJP and Shiv Sena, managed a stellar performance, clinching 233 out of 288 seats in the state assembly polls.

The party bagged 41 out of 59 seats it contested and defeated its rival faction, NCP (SP), in 29 seats. -- PTI
