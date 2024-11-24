RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Manipur govt scraps order to reopen schools, colleges

November 24, 2024  23:00
image
UPDATE: The Manipur government scrapped its decision to reopen schools and colleges in Imphal Valley and Jiribam district on Monday, officials said.

Schools and colleges were shut in Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Kakching, and Jiribam for about a week due to prohibitory orders issued in view of fresh violence in the state, they said.

In a fresh order issued on Sunday night, the Directorate of Education - Schools said, "The school reopening order... dated November 24 regarding resumption of normal classes for all schools of the state, government, government aided, private and central schools, is hereby cancelled and all schools of valley districts will continue to remain closed on 25th and 26th of November."

A similar order was issued for colleges as well, officials said.

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders in the Valley have been relaxed from 5 am to 12 pm to enable people buy essential items, according to separate notifications issued by the administrations of the five districts.   -- PTI
