Man trying to end life saved after friend saw his FB livestream

November 24, 2024  17:10
A man in Jaipur was prevented from dying by hanging himself, an act he livestreamed on Facebook, after his friend alerted police, authorities said on Sunday.

He was taken to  Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur for treatment, they said.

The incident took place on Saturday night when Pavan, a resident of Jaipur's Bagru town, checked into a hotel on Ajmer highway, Station House Officer Dalbeer Singh said.

He started a Facebook live from his hotel room in which he threatened to commit suicide, the officer said.

His friend, who saw the live, immediately informed an acquaint head constable in Jaipur. The constable traced the man's location and alerted the hotel staff, he said.

After confirming, the staff broke into the the room and found Pavan, who was about to hang himself from the ceiling fan. They immediately intervened and saved him, the SHO said.

Further investigation in the matter is underway, he added.   -- PTI
