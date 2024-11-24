RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


INDIA bloc leaders to chalk out Parliament strategy tomorrow

November 24, 2024  21:55
image
Floor leaders of several opposition parties of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) would meet Monday morning to chalk out their joint strategy for the upcoming winter session of parliament.

The leaders would meet at 10 am at the office of the leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

Leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is also likely to participate in the deliberations.

The opposition is seeking to corner the government on several issues, including Adani's indictment in the US, Manipur violence, and price rise.

The meeting also comes two days after the Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance won Maharashtra assembly elections, while the INDIA bloc won Jharkhand assembly polls.

During an all-party meeting convened by the government,  the opposition on Sunday asked the Centre to allow discussions in the Parliament on the US prosecutors' bribery charges against the Adani Group, even as Union minister Kiren Rijiju made it clear that the matters to be taken up in the two Houses will be decided by authorised committees with the consent of the Chair.

The opposition has demanded that Gautam Adani be arrested and a probe be initiated against him.

It has also called for the formation of a Joint Parliamentary Committee to discuss the allegations against the Adani Group.   -- PTI

IMAGE: Congress MPs at an all-party meet on Sunday. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo
