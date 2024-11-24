RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

How can you say my factor fail in poll?: Jarange

November 24, 2024  15:06
image
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Sunday refuted talk of his stir not being a factor in the Maharashtra assembly polls, which were swept by the Mahayuti comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP.
  
The Mahayuti won 40 out of 46 seats in Marathwada region, including all five in Jalna, the epicentre of Jarange's stir for quota for the Maratha community in jobs and education.

The ruling alliance's poor show in the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year was largely credited to Jarange's opposition, especially his strident remarks against Deputy Chief Minister and BJP stalwart Devendra Fadnavis.

"How can one say the Jarange factor failed in the assembly polls when I did not contest nor did I endorse anybody? I liberated the Maratha community from the clutches of these political parties. The community was free to vote as per its choice. My focus is on empowering the Marathas," he said putting up a brave front.

Expressing satisfaction at the results, he pointed out that 204 Marathas were elected to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly.

Jarange, ahead of the November 20 assembly polls, had routinely spoken about fielding candidates or ensuring those who opposed the community's quota demands were defeated. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025 Auction: Rabada sold to GT for 10.75 Cr
IPL 2025 Auction: Rabada sold to GT for 10.75 Cr

9 Players Who Could Light Up Auction
9 Players Who Could Light Up Auction

Uncapped players who could create a bidding war between franchises at the IPL auction, come Sunday.

PIX: Bumrah rocks Australia after Kohli, Jaiswal tons
PIX: Bumrah rocks Australia after Kohli, Jaiswal tons

Images from Day 3 of the first Test between Australia and India in Perth on Sunday.

LIVE! UP cops on veg diet, alcohol abstinence for Kumbh
LIVE! UP cops on veg diet, alcohol abstinence for Kumbh

Clashes erupts in UP's Sambhal over mosque survey
Clashes erupts in UP's Sambhal over mosque survey

Tension flared in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, India, as a second survey of a Mughal-era mosque, believed to be the site of an ancient Hindu temple, turned violent on Sunday. Police used tear gas and "minor force" to disperse stone-pelting...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances