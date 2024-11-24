Hemant Soren to take oath as Jharkhand CM on Nov 28

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance in Jharkhand has elected Hemant Soren as the leader of alliance after a massive victory in Jharkhand assembly polls.



After his election as the leader of the INDIA bloc, Soren met Governor Santosh Gangwar and resigned as chief minister.



He also staked claim to form the next government in the state, handing over letter of support of alliance partners to Gangwar, as per Raj Bhavan sources.



Soren said the Governor has invited "us to form the government in Jharkhand and the swearing in ceremony will be held on November 28". -- PTI

