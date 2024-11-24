RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Cop injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

November 24, 2024  14:44
image
A District Reserve Guard constable was injured when a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites exploded in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Sunday, police said.

Security personnel also recovered another IED planted by Naxalites at a separate place in same area of the district, they said. 

The IED blast took place at around 11 am near the newly set up Raiguda police camp under Chintalnar police station area when a team of District Reserve Guard (DRG), a unit of the state police, was out on an area domination operation, an official said. 

During the exercise, DRG constable Podiyam Vinod inadvertently came in contact with a pressure IED, triggering the blast that left him injured, he said. 

The injured jawan was provided preliminary treatment and shifted to a hospital for further medication, the police official said, adding that condition was stated to be out of danger. 

In a separate incident in the same area, a joint team of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and district force recovered an IED planted by Naxalites on Chintalnar-Narsapuram road, he said. The explosive was later neutralised, he added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

1st Test Updates: Reddy's attack boosts India's lead
1st Test Updates: Reddy's attack boosts India's lead

LIVE! Pressure groups trying to...: Ex-CJI Chandrachud
LIVE! Pressure groups trying to...: Ex-CJI Chandrachud

His name will be written in...: Raut slams Chandrachud
His name will be written in...: Raut slams Chandrachud

Raut claimed that by not deciding on the disqualification petitions, Chandrachud kept doors and windows open for defections.

Clashes erupts in UP's Sambhal over mosque survey
Clashes erupts in UP's Sambhal over mosque survey

Tension flared in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, India, as a second survey of a Mughal-era mosque, believed to be the site of an ancient Hindu temple, turned violent on Sunday. Police used tear gas and "minor force" to disperse stone-pelting...

Bitter results for MVA in Maharashtra's sugar belt
Bitter results for MVA in Maharashtra's sugar belt

The ruling Mahayuti alliance bagged 53 of the 70 assembly seats in the region.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances