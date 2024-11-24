Congress always pulls down its allies: AAP





AAP national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said that the Congress "pulls down" its alliance parties. It further added that even Jharkhand Mukti Morcha made certain statements mentioning that they were unhappy with the Congress party.





"Congress always pulls down its alliance parties. The 99 seats that we won in the 2024 Lok Sabha election were achieved by a combined effort. They need to take their alliance parties with them. AAP takes every election seriously and works on the ground. Every party worker keeps working till booth level. JMM also gave some statements that they were very unhappy with the Congress," Kakkar said.





She further said that a lot of hardwork is needed to defeat the BJP. Kakkar also alleged that CM Hemant Soren was "harassed" by the BJP using ED and CBI.





"A lot of hard work is needed to defeat the BJP. They are a very powerful party. They have ED, CBI and money. It is wrong to take any election against them lightly. Hemant Soren had to face a lot of harassment at BJP's hands. ED and CBI were used against him and the BJP tried his best to break his party. At one point, it seemed that the BJP won but the public sidelined with him. AAP is also with him," she added. -- ANI

Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday, criticised the Congress party following the assembly elections in Maharashtra, where the Maha Vikas Aghadi suffered a drubbing.