RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Congress always pulls down its allies: AAP

November 24, 2024  01:11
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shakes hands with Arvind Kejriwal/File image
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shakes hands with Arvind Kejriwal/File image
Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday, criticised the Congress party following the assembly elections in Maharashtra, where the Maha Vikas Aghadi suffered a drubbing. 

AAP national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said that the Congress "pulls down" its alliance parties. It further added that even Jharkhand Mukti Morcha made certain statements mentioning that they were unhappy with the Congress party. 

"Congress always pulls down its alliance parties. The 99 seats that we won in the 2024 Lok Sabha election were achieved by a combined effort. They need to take their alliance parties with them. AAP takes every election seriously and works on the ground. Every party worker keeps working till booth level. JMM also gave some statements that they were very unhappy with the Congress," Kakkar said. 

She further said that a lot of hardwork is needed to defeat the BJP. Kakkar also alleged that CM Hemant Soren was "harassed" by the BJP using ED and CBI. 

"A lot of hard work is needed to defeat the BJP. They are a very powerful party. They have ED, CBI and money. It is wrong to take any election against them lightly. Hemant Soren had to face a lot of harassment at BJP's hands. ED and CBI were used against him and the BJP tried his best to break his party. At one point, it seemed that the BJP won but the public sidelined with him. AAP is also with him," she added. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Congress always pulls down its allies: AAP
LIVE! Congress always pulls down its allies: AAP

Saffron sweep in Maha; Fadnavis poised to return as CM
Saffron sweep in Maha; Fadnavis poised to return as CM

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti alliance on Saturday retained power in Maharashtra, pocketing a whopping 230 of the 288 assembly seats, as the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi's dream of wresting power fizzled, with the opposition...

Why BJP lost Jharkhand despite aggressive campaign
Why BJP lost Jharkhand despite aggressive campaign

Despite the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance throwing all its weight to snatch Jharkhand from the hands of a Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-headed coalition, the saffron camp suffered a debacle leaving the party's rank and...

Worst show in Maha weakens Cong role in INDIA bloc
Worst show in Maha weakens Cong role in INDIA bloc

The Congress continued its losing spree on Saturday posting its worst-ever show in Maharashtra and ending up a distant junior partner to the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha in Jharkhand, further diminishing its role in the opposition bloc...

'This Result Is Next To Impossible'
'This Result Is Next To Impossible'

'Maharashtra election result is a chamatkar of EVM.''There has been a sudden one percent rise in the voting percentage after the counting day.''This is what made the difference to the election results.''How did this vote percentage...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances