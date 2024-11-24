RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


AR Rahman sends notice to 'slanderers' over speculations surrounding separation with Saira Banu

November 24, 2024  00:31
Music composer AR Rahman and Saira Banu/File image
Music composer AR Rahman on Saturday issued a warning to individuals speculating about his separation from his wife, Saira Banu. 

Taking to social media on Saturday, the 57-year-old musician shared a three-page legal notice addressing those spreading defamatory and "objectionable" content targeting him and his family. 

"Notice to all slanderers from ARR's Legal Team," Rahman wrote on X. It comes days after Rahman and Saira Banu announced that they are ending their marriage of 29 years. 

The notice provides a 24-hour window for the removal of such content, stating that failure to comply could result in legal consequences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. 

"My client informs the hatemongers and sharers of abusive contents to remove the objectionable content within the next one hour and a maximum time duration of 24 hours," read the notice. 

Rahman's legal team said the actions of these individuals not only tarnish his reputation but also cause distress to his family. 

Rahman and Banu tied the knot in 1995 and share three children-- daughters Khatija, Raheema, and son Ameen. -- PTI
