5-6 MVA MLAs might cross over: NCP chief whip

Anil Patil. ANI Photo

There is unrest in the Maha Vikas Aghadi camp and its five to six MLAs might join the ruling Mahayuti in the next few months, claimed Nationalist Congress Party chief whip Anil Patil, who has retained his Amalner assembly seat, on Sunday.



The MVA of the Congress, the NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar and the Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray suffered a crushing blow in the Maharashtra assembly polls, winning only 46 of the state's 288 seats.



By contrast, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led ruling coalition, which also has the NCP and the Shiv Sena as partners, bagged an impressive 230 seats.



"There is tremendous unrest among some NCP-SP, Congress and Sena-UBT MLAs who have been re-elected. Those having good relations with us have expressed concerns over MVA's massive defeat," Patil told Marathi news channel ABP Majha.



If one wants development works in his constituency, it is good to be in power, said the legislator from Ajit Pawar's party.



"The MVA MLAs feel their future is uncertain. It shouldn't be a surprise if five to six MLAs cross over to the Mahayuti in the next four months," he said.



In the results of the Maharashtra polls declared on Saturday, the BJP won in 132 constituencies, while its partners Shiv Sena and NCP walked away with 57 and 41 seats, respectively.



From the MVA camp, the Shiv Sena-UBT bagged 20 seats followed by the Congress' 16 and 10 by the NCP-SP. -- PTI