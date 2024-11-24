RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

21 women among 288 winning candidates in Maha

November 24, 2024  10:37
image
As many as 21 women candidates have emerged winner in the elections to the 288-seat Maharashtra assembly, with only one of them from the opposition, according to the poll results.

The BJP accounted for the highest number of 14 women candidates emerging victorious, including 10 who were re-elected: Shweta Mahale (Chikli constituency), Meghana Bordikar (Jintur), Devyani Farande (Nashik Central), Seema Hiray (Nashik West), Manda Mhatre (Belapur), Manisha Chaudhari (Dahisar), Vidya Thakur (Goregaon), Madhuri Misal (Parvati), Monica Rajale (Shevgaon) and Namita Mundada (Kaij).

The four new women winners of the BJP are Shreejaya Chavan (Bhokar), Sulabha Gaikwad (Kalyan East), Sneha Pandit (Vasai) and Anuradha Chavan (Fulambari), as per the poll results announced by the Election Commission on Saturday.

Manjula Gavit (Sakri) and Sanjana Jadhav (Kannad) were elected on the ruling Shiv Sena tickets.

Sulbha Khodke (Amravati), Saroj Ahire (Deolali), Sana Malik (Anushaktinagar) and Aditi Tatkare (Shrivardhan) won on the ruling NCP tickets.

Congress' Jyoti Gaikwad (Dhavari) will be the lone woman MLA from the opposition's side. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

1st Test Updates: Jaiswal out for 161; India 3 down
1st Test Updates: Jaiswal out for 161; India 3 down

LIVE! Mahayuti sweeps western Maharashtra sugar belt
LIVE! Mahayuti sweeps western Maharashtra sugar belt

'Forget About EVM Hacking!'
'Forget About EVM Hacking!'

'Party workers sit outside polling booths and they know everything that is happening.''Besides, as a voter when you push the EVM button to vote there is a paper slip that comes out showing you who you voted for.'

Shinde's Sena knocks out Uddhav's Sena in 36 seats
Shinde's Sena knocks out Uddhav's Sena in 36 seats

Shinde had retained most of the sitting MLAs, who chose to be with him when he led the rebellion two years ago. They delivered for him on Saturday when votes for the state polls were counted.

What Maharashtra Win Means For Modi
What Maharashtra Win Means For Modi

'Undeniably, Modi's position has stabilised and he has staged a comeback of sorts from the weeks after the Lok Sabha results.''Coalition partners are likely to be more tolerant of Modi... The forthcoming elections in Delhi and Bihar will...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances