Very fortunate day for everyone: Ajit Pawar's wife

November 23, 2024  17:52
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar's wife, Sunetra Pawar, on Saturday expressed her gratitude towards the people of Baramati for extending their support as NCP leader Ajit Pawar leads in the assembly constituency there.

 Sunetra Pawar stated that today is a very fortunate day as the Mahayuti currently leads in the Maharashtra Assembly Polls, slamming the Maha Vikas Aghadi. She said that the public in Baramati had given their actual verdict by voting for Ajit Pawar and that it was a victory for the people there. 

 "It is a very fortunate day for everyone: Ajit Dada, NCP, the public, and Baramati. The people of Baramati have given their actual verdict. I thank the people of Baramati for extending their support to Ajit Dada. This is the victory of the people of Baramati... The win is the win of the people...I want the same (Ajit Pawar to be CM) as the public wants... Let's see what happens," Sunetra Pawar said. -- ANI
