Very fortunate day for everyone: Ajit Pawar's wife

"It is a very fortunate day for everyone: Ajit Dada, NCP, the public, and Baramati. The people of Baramati have given their actual verdict. I thank the people of Baramati for extending their support to Ajit Dada. This is the victory of the people of Baramati... The win is the win of the people...I want the same (Ajit Pawar to be CM) as the public wants... Let's see what happens," Sunetra Pawar said. -- ANI

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar's wife, Sunetra Pawar, on Saturday expressed her gratitude towards the people of Baramati for extending their support as NCP leader Ajit Pawar leads in the assembly constituency there.