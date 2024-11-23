RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Mega leads! Mahayuti leads in 200 seats

November 23, 2024  10:13
As per the EC trends, Mahayuti leads in 200 seats. Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP chief Ajit Pawar leading by 3,759 votes in Baramati assembly seat at the end of first round.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and sitting MLA Aaditya Thackeray leading in Worli assembly seat in Mumbai by 495 votes.

At the counting centres, officials first began verifying and counting the postal ballots, with the counting of EVM votes scheduled to start at 8.30 am. There will be a minimum of 20 rounds of counting in each assembly segment. 

 The final turnout in the polls, held on November 20, was 66.05 per cent, up from 61.1 per cent in 2019. In the ruling Mahayuti alliance, the BJP contested 149 assembly seats, Shiv Sena 81 seats, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP fielded candidates in 59 constituencies.
