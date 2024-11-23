RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Bow before people of Maharashtra: Shinde

November 23, 2024  16:48
Jalebis being readied at the BJP HQ
Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "I will say only this that we bow before Maharashtra and its people. It has increased our responsibility and Maharashtra has shown its full support for Modiji and we will do everything to reciprocate their faith in us." 

 So how many people chose NOTA?

The NOTA option once again found few takers, with 0.75 per cent of the electorate pressing the button in Maharashtra and 1.32 per cent in Jharkhand. Votes for the assembly elections in these two states were counted on Saturday. According to Election Commission (EC) data, less than one per cent (0.75 per cent) electors used the 'none of the above' or NOTA option in Maharashtra where elections were held for 288 seats. In Jharkhand, a little over one per cent (1.32 per cent) of the electorate exercised the option. According to the EC, Maharashtra witnessed a 65.02 per cent voter turnout in its single-phase polls on November 20.
Battle for Maharashtra, Jharkhand: LEADS/RESULTS
Political leaders and parties anxiously await the results that will decide who will form the next government in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

Mahayuti sweeps Maha, will Fadnavis be CM again?
The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti alliance is on course to retain power in Maharashtra, and winning 56 seats so far and was leading in 171 of the 288 assembly seats, as per the latest figures of the counting process in the November...

'Even Mahayuti Didn't Expect This Triumph'
'Pro-incumbency worked big time for the ruling party.''It has never happened in the past of pro-incumbency working so much for the ruling party.'

BJP sweeps Maharashtra; INDIA retains Jharkhand
The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance won a resounding victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections, while the opposition INDIA bloc was set to win in Jharkhand, according to trends on the Election Commission website. In Maharashtra, the...

