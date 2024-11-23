Bow before people of Maharashtra: Shinde





So how many people chose NOTA?





The NOTA option once again found few takers, with 0.75 per cent of the electorate pressing the button in Maharashtra and 1.32 per cent in Jharkhand. Votes for the assembly elections in these two states were counted on Saturday. According to Election Commission (EC) data, less than one per cent (0.75 per cent) electors used the 'none of the above' or NOTA option in Maharashtra where elections were held for 288 seats. In Jharkhand, a little over one per cent (1.32 per cent) of the electorate exercised the option. According to the EC, Maharashtra witnessed a 65.02 per cent voter turnout in its single-phase polls on November 20.

Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "I will say only this that we bow before Maharashtra and its people. It has increased our responsibility and Maharashtra has shown its full support for Modiji and we will do everything to reciprocate their faith in us."