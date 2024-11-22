RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


White House reacts on Adani bribery charges

November 22, 2024  08:32
Asserting that the relationship between India and the United States is built on a strong foundation, the White House has expressed confidence that it can navigate the ongoing crisis surrounding bribery charges against Indian billionaire Gautam Adani.
 
At her daily news conference, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Thursday that the administration is aware of the charges against Adani.
 
Adani has been charged by US prosecutors for allegedly being part of a scheme to pay over USD 250 million (about Rs 2,100 crore) bribe to Indian officials in exchange for favourable terms for solar power contracts.
 
"Obviously we're aware of these allegations, and I would have to refer you to the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) and DOJ (Department of Justice) about the specifics of those allegations against the Adani Group," she said.    
 
"What I will say is on the US and India relationship, we believe that it stands on an extremely strong foundation anchored in ties between our people and cooperation across a full range of global issues," Jean-Pierre said.
 
"What we believe and we're confident about is that we'll continue to navigate this issue as we have with other issues that may have come up as you just stated. And so the specifics of this, this is something that the SEC and DOJ can speak to directly, but again, we believe thatthis relationship between India and the US has been built on a strong foundation," the Press Secretary said. -- PTI 
1st Test Updates: Padikkal out for duck; India 2 down
LIVE! White House reacts on Adani bribery charges
Next Maha CM: Rifts in Mahayuti, MVA before counting
'Russia Wants To Terrorise Ukraine'
Army to probe ill-treatment of civilians in Kishtwar
