When the world's shortest and tallest women met...November 22, 2024 14:10
Jyoti Amge holds the record for being the world's shortest woman
The world's tallest woman and shortest woman enjoyed afternoon tea together in London, meeting in celebration at The Guinness World Record Day 2024. Footage shows Rumeysa Gelgi, a researcher from Turkey, towering over Jyoti Amge, an actor from India, who stand at 2 metres and 15.16cm (7ft 0.7), and 62.8cm (24.7in), respectively.
Watch them meet on BBC.com here.