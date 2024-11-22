RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

When the world's shortest and tallest women met...

November 22, 2024  14:10
Jyoti Amge holds the record for being the world's shortest woman
Jyoti Amge holds the record for being the world's shortest woman
The world's tallest woman and shortest woman enjoyed afternoon tea together in London, meeting in celebration at The Guinness World Record Day 2024. Footage shows Rumeysa Gelgi, a researcher from Turkey, towering over Jyoti Amge, an actor from India, who stand at 2 metres and 15.16cm (7ft 0.7), and 62.8cm (24.7in), respectively.

Watch them meet on BBC.com here. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

1st Test Updates: Siraj strikes again as Aus collapse
1st Test Updates: Siraj strikes again as Aus collapse

LIVE! Teen kills man after quarrel over train 4th seat
LIVE! Teen kills man after quarrel over train 4th seat

Navy submarine collides with fishing boat off Goa
Navy submarine collides with fishing boat off Goa

The Navy deployed six ships and an unknown number of surveillance aircraft in the rescue mission.

PIX: Bumrah leaves Australian batters stunned!
PIX: Bumrah leaves Australian batters stunned!

Images from Day 1 of the first Test between Australia and India in Perth, on Friday.

Lyon Quizzes Pant About IPL Auction!
Lyon Quizzes Pant About IPL Auction!

Nathan Lyon couldn't resist asking Rishabh Pant about his potential IPL destination during a break in play.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances