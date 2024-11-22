When the world's shortest and tallest women met...





Watch them meet on BBC.com here.

The world's tallest woman and shortest woman enjoyed afternoon tea together in London, meeting in celebration at The Guinness World Record Day 2024. Footage shows Rumeysa Gelgi, a researcher from Turkey, towering over Jyoti Amge, an actor from India, who stand at 2 metres and 15.16cm (7ft 0.7), and 62.8cm (24.7in), respectively.