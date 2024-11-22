RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


UP govt to hold mega roadshows in country, abroad for Mahakumbh

November 22, 2024  21:30
The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday approved proposals to hold grand roadshows in the country and abroad for the upcoming Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.

A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Friday.

The state government said in a statement that many important proposals were approved in the cabinet meeting including to organise grand roadshows in all big cities of the country and abroad for Mahakumbh-2025 and purchasing 220 vehicles for the Mahakumbh.

The Mahakumbh-2025 is being organisd in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

The Uttar Pradesh government is working in a mission mode to make this biggest festival of the 'Sanatan Dharma' a grand event, the statement said. -- PTI
