UP gets nod to cut 1.12L trees for Kanwar Yatra

November 22, 2024  17:40
Kanwariyas walk down a road in UP. File pic
Kanwariyas walk down a road in UP. File pic
The National Green Tribunal has been informed by the UP government's environment department that over 1.12 lakh trees will be felled in the protected forest area in the state to make way for the upcoming Kanwar Yatra route. 

 The NGT had sought a reply from the secretary of the state's environment department in a case pertaining to the felling of more than 1 lakh trees and shrubs in the protected forest area. 

 The area in question spreads across three forest divisions of Ghaziabad, Meerut and Muzaffarnagar for the proposed route between Muradnagar in Ghaziabad and Purkaji in Muzaffarnagar. 

 The reply, filed by UP principal secretary, Department of Environment, and dated November 19 said, "It is important to mention that the Public Works Department (PWD) received permission to cut 1,12,722 trees/plants for the Kanwar Marg project, as approved by the (Union) Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on February 28, 2023." It said at present, 25,410 trees had been marked and assigned for felling, of which 17,607 were cut by the PWD under the supervision of the Uttar Pradesh Forest Corporation. 

 "Presently, the tree-cutting work has been suspended by PWD since August 9, 2024, and tree felling in certain stretches of the proposed alignment has not commenced," said the reply uploaded on the tribunal's website on Friday. -- PTI
