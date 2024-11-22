RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Top leaders skip MP Congress meet

November 22, 2024  22:00
image
Senior Congress leader Umang Singhar on Friday skipped the two-day Madhya Pradesh Congress Working Committee meeting in Bhopal, which started a day earlier. 

On Thursday too, 16 of the 25 members of the political affairs committee skipped the meeting, underlining the dissent and differences in the party, which was routed by the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2023 assembly polls.

Those absent on day one of the meeting included former MP chief minister Kamal Nath, former Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh, ex-state minister Govind Singh, former Union minister Arun Yadav as well as Praveen Pathak, Kamleshwar Patel, Shobha Ojha and MLA Arif Masood.

Former CM Digvijaya Singh also did not attend.

These leaders remained absent on Friday as well, party functionaries claimed.

When contacted, MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari told PTI that Singhar, who is LoP in the assembly, could not attend due to a sore throat.

Asked about his breaking into tears during the first day of the meeting, Patwari brushed it aside as a 'media creation' and asserted, "I am a fighter."

"During the meeting, it was decided that the party's convention of the MP Congress March will be organised after 25 years. It was also decided to gherao (encircle) the assembly over failures of the Mohan Yadav-led BJP government. In charges will be appointed in all 230 constituencies," a party leader said.

The MP Congress Working Committee meeting ended with the party deciding to form ward, mohalla and village committees.

It was the first meeting after the panel was formed last month.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

I thought it was just a regulation wicket: Starc
I thought it was just a regulation wicket: Starc

'I think there was a fair bit of good bowling today. Obviously there was enough in the wicket and it probably felt like it was a hardball wicket.'

Wise Bumrah brings team back from the brink
Wise Bumrah brings team back from the brink

The Perth Test marks Bumrah's second stint as a stand-in captain, having also led his country against England in 2022, and he could not have been dealt a tougher hand.

India's Debutants Impress in Perth
India's Debutants Impress in Perth

The opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Perth marked a big moment for two young Indian talents, Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy, who made their Test debuts.

LIVE! Top leaders skip MP Congress meet
LIVE! Top leaders skip MP Congress meet

Kishtwar ops: Omar seeks probe against soldiers
Kishtwar ops: Omar seeks probe against soldiers

The alleged torture of five civilians by Army personnel in Kishtwar has triggered angry reactions from various political parties in Jammu and Kashmir, notably from Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who has demanded a transparent...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances