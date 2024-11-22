Top leaders skip MP Congress meet

Senior Congress leader Umang Singhar on Friday skipped the two-day Madhya Pradesh Congress Working Committee meeting in Bhopal, which started a day earlier.





On Thursday too, 16 of the 25 members of the political affairs committee skipped the meeting, underlining the dissent and differences in the party, which was routed by the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2023 assembly polls.





Those absent on day one of the meeting included former MP chief minister Kamal Nath, former Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh, ex-state minister Govind Singh, former Union minister Arun Yadav as well as Praveen Pathak, Kamleshwar Patel, Shobha Ojha and MLA Arif Masood.





Former CM Digvijaya Singh also did not attend.





These leaders remained absent on Friday as well, party functionaries claimed.





When contacted, MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari told PTI that Singhar, who is LoP in the assembly, could not attend due to a sore throat.





Asked about his breaking into tears during the first day of the meeting, Patwari brushed it aside as a 'media creation' and asserted, "I am a fighter."





"During the meeting, it was decided that the party's convention of the MP Congress March will be organised after 25 years. It was also decided to gherao (encircle) the assembly over failures of the Mohan Yadav-led BJP government. In charges will be appointed in all 230 constituencies," a party leader said.





The MP Congress Working Committee meeting ended with the party deciding to form ward, mohalla and village committees.





It was the first meeting after the panel was formed last month. -- PTI

