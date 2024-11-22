RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Stones thrown at Dehradun-bound Shatabdi Express, probe on

November 22, 2024  08:59
Representative image
A glass window of the the New Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express were damaged after a stone pelting incident in UP's Saharanpur, police said on Thursday.
   
The incident happened on November 17 when the train was moving between the hospital bridge and Khanalampura yard after departing from Saharanpur station. An FIR in the matter was registered on Wednesday, they said.
 
The glass window of seat numbers 18 and 19 in coach C2 was shattered after some miscreants hurled stones at the train.
 
Upon receiving information from a passenger, Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) officers rushed to the spot, but the miscreants had fled by then, they said
 
The Shatabdi Express usually arrives at Saharanpur around 10 am and halts for about 30 minutes for an engine change and then proceeds to Dehradun, ASP (City) Abhimanyu Manglik told PTI on Thursday.
 
The stone pelting incident occurred shortly after the train left from the station on November 17.

 RPF outpost in-charge at Khanalampura, Satyaprakash, filed a police report in this regard on Wednesday evening. A probe is on in the matter. 
