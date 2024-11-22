Rahul said the right thing about Adani: Lalu





Speaking to ANI, Yadav said "Rahul Gandhi has said the right thing that Adani should be arrested. Adani should be arrested."





Earlier, on November 21, opposition parties pressed for a JPC probe into the alleged bribery allegations on the Adani group company and also attacked the Modi government over the issue. BJP said the law will take its own course and slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his attack on BJP-led government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge demanded a comprehensive Joint Parliament Committee (JPC) investigation into the matter including Adani group's investments in foreign countries.





"When a top-ranking Indian businessman is indicted by a foreign country, it tarnishes our image at the global stage. The Indian National Congress has been continuously objecting to unethical business practices which profiteer and promote certain individuals by implementing Modi Govt's policy of creating monopolies in key sectors and concentrating wealth in the hands of few by giving undue favours," the Congress chief posted on X. -- ANI

