Nifty, Sensex gain on Friday

November 22, 2024  09:57
Indian stock markets opened with gains on Friday after the rally in other Asian stocks. The Nifty 50 index opened at 23,411.80 points with a gain of 61.90 points or 0.27 per cent, while the BSE Sensex index opened at 77,349.74 points with a gain of 193.95 points or 0.25 per cent.

Experts stated that markets are still in a cautious mode and Maharashtra election results over the weekend may provide further direction to the stocks. Yesterday's FIIs selling was high due to selling pressure in the Adani group of stocks. -- ANI
