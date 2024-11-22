Netanyahu calls arrest warrant 'antisemitic'





The charges include allegations of targeting civilians and enforcing policies of starvation in Gaza. Prime Minister Netanyahu condemned the "antisemitic" decision of the ICC in a statement on his social media platform comparing it to the infamous Dreyfus trial.





In a video posted on his X handle, Netanyahu said, "The antisemitic decision of the international court in The Hague is a modern Dreyfus trial, and it will end the same way." Netanyahu drew parallels between his situation and the false treason charges against French Jewish officer Alfred Dreyfus over 130 years ago.





Referring to Emile Zola's famous essay J'accuse that defended Dreyfus, Netanyahu said, "Now an international court in The Hague, also headed by a French judge, is repeating this outrageous offence. It is falsely accusing me and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant of deliberately targeting civilians."





He defended Israel's military actions in Gaza, claiming that measures implemented were necessary to minimise civilian casualties.





"We issue millions of text messages, phone calls, and leaflets to warn the citizens of Gaza to get out of harm's way, while Hamas terrorists do everything in their power to keep them in harm's way, including using them as human shields," Netanyahu said. -- ANI

The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague has issued arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of "crimes against humanity and war crimes."