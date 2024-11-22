RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Nadda's letter to Kharge full of lies: Congress

November 22, 2024  10:32
image
The Congress on Friday hit back at BJP president J P Nadda over his allegation that the opposition party was pushing a politically motivated narrative on the issue of Manipur, saying his letter to Mallikarjun Kharge is a "4D exercise - denial, distortion, distraction, and defamation". 

 Nadda on Friday accused the Congress of pushing an "incorrect, false and politically" motivated narrative on the issue of Manipur unrest, as he hit back at Kharge for seeking President Droupadi Murmu's intervention and alleging the Centre's complete failure in defusing the crisis. In a rejoinder to Kharge, Nadda claimed the repercussions of the Congress's "abject failure" in dealing with local issues in Manipur when it was in power are being felt even today. 

 Hitting back at Nadda, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Congress President Kharge ji wrote to the President of India on Manipur. Apparently to counter that letter, the BJP President has now written to the Congress President." 

 "Naddaji's letter is, not surprisingly, full of falsehoods and is a 4D exercise - denial, distortion, distraction, and defamation," he said in a post on X. The people of Manipur are yearning for normalcy, peace, and harmony to return to the state at the earliest, Ramesh said. 

 "Towards this end they are asking four simple questions: When will the PM visit the state? How much longer will the CM continue to be inflicted on the state, when a majority of MLAs are not in his support? When will a full-time Governor for the state be appointed? When will the Union Home Minister take responsibility for his abject failures in Manipur?" Ramesh said. 

 In his letter, Nadda told Kharge what is shocking is how repeated attempts are being made by the Congress party to sensationalise the situation in Manipur, he told Kharge. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Test Updates: Kohli, Jaiswal flop; India 51/4 at lunch
Test Updates: Kohli, Jaiswal flop; India 51/4 at lunch

LIVE! Nadda's letter to Kharge full of lies: Congress
LIVE! Nadda's letter to Kharge full of lies: Congress

TDP Reacts Cautiously To Adani Charges
TDP Reacts Cautiously To Adani Charges

The Telugu Desam Party, a key member of the National Democratic Alliance, will react to allegations of the Adani Group paying bribes for solar power contracts in Andhra Pradesh only after studying the issue.

Adani Issue Won't Affect India-US Ties
Adani Issue Won't Affect India-US Ties

'What I will say is on the US and India relationship, we believe that it stands on an extremely strong foundation anchored in ties between our people and cooperation across a full range of global issues.'

Tahawwur Rana in US Supreme Court over extradition
Tahawwur Rana in US Supreme Court over extradition

In a long battle, this is Rana's last legal chance not to be extradited to India.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances