MVA leaders Patil, Raut, Thorat meet ahead of counting of votes





The meeting was attended by Congress' Balasaheb Thorat and Satej Patil, Shiv Sena-UBT Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut and Nationalist Congress Party state unit chief Jayant Patil.





After the meeting, Patil was seen driving a car with Raut seated beside him, while Satej Patil and Thorat occupied the rear seats.





The meeting assumes significance since most exit polls have predicted a victory for the ruling Mahayuti, which comprises Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, the BJP and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party.





Some pollsters have, however, given the MVA an edge.





Polling for the 288-member Maharashtra assembly took place on Wednesday.





Results will be declared on Saturday. -- PTI

