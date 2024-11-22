RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Mom from hell strangles kids, tries to kill herself

November 22, 2024  17:18
File pic. Police say the woman was stopped from killing herself
File pic. Police say the woman was stopped from killing herself
A woman was arrested for killing her six-year-old daughter and four-year-old son, police said on Friday. The incident took place Thursday in Kheda Dharampur village under the Badalpur Police Station jurisdiction, they said. 

 Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Shakti Mohan Awasthi said the woman, Sonam, first strangled her daughter and son to death and then tried to kill herself, but her neighbours stopped her and called police. 

 "During interrogation, the woman told police that she had married a man named Sahil in 2017 against the wishes of the family members. She had two children from Sahil, whom she killed," the officer said. 

 In 2021, Sahil was arrested in a murder case and sent to jail, after which she started living with another person, Sonu, in Kheda Dharampur village, with whom she has a son. When Sahil came out of jail three months ago, he started pressuring the woman to live with him. "That is why Sonam strangled both the children to death and wanted to commit suicide," Awasthi said. 

 He said Sonam was arrested and was going to be produced in a court. The siblings' bodies were sent for postmortem, he added
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Wise Bumrah brings team back from the brink
Wise Bumrah brings team back from the brink

The Perth Test marks Bumrah's second stint as a stand-in captain, having also led his country against England in 2022, and he could not have been dealt a tougher hand.

Labuschagne's Pujara Plan Backfires
Labuschagne's Pujara Plan Backfires

Marnus Labuschagne arrived at the crease in Perth with a plan: channel his inner Cheteshwar Pujara.

LIVE! UP gets nod to cut 1.12L trees for Kanwar Yatra
LIVE! UP gets nod to cut 1.12L trees for Kanwar Yatra

BJP men tried to break into EVM strong room: Rohit
BJP men tried to break into EVM strong room: Rohit

Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar leader Rohit Pawar on Friday alleged 25-30 Bharatiya Janata Party workers at midnight tried to enter the strong room where electronic voting machines (EVMs) of Karjat-Jamkhed constituency,...

BJP's Tawde sends legal notice to Rahul, Kharge
BJP's Tawde sends legal notice to Rahul, Kharge

BJP leader Vinod Tawde has demanded an apology from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate for making "false and baseless" allegations against him in the cash-for-votes incident in...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances