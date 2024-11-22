Mom from hell strangles kids, tries to kill herself





Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Shakti Mohan Awasthi said the woman, Sonam, first strangled her daughter and son to death and then tried to kill herself, but her neighbours stopped her and called police.





"During interrogation, the woman told police that she had married a man named Sahil in 2017 against the wishes of the family members. She had two children from Sahil, whom she killed," the officer said.





In 2021, Sahil was arrested in a murder case and sent to jail, after which she started living with another person, Sonu, in Kheda Dharampur village, with whom she has a son. When Sahil came out of jail three months ago, he started pressuring the woman to live with him. "That is why Sonam strangled both the children to death and wanted to commit suicide," Awasthi said.





He said Sonam was arrested and was going to be produced in a court. The siblings' bodies were sent for postmortem, he added

