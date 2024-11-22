Jayalalithaa signed MoU with Adani Group: DMK





"Let us not forget that it was Jayalalithaa, the then-CM, who met with Adani and entered into an agreement for 25 years to purchase one unit of electricity for Rs 7.05. So, the corruption started when Jayalalithaa signed a power agreement with the Adani Group directly.





Senthil Balaji (Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister) has clarified that we have had no track with the Adani group as the Tamil Nadu Electricity Department has never entered into any kind of power purchase agreement or a power sale agreement with the Adani Group directly," Annadurai said.





The DMK spokesperson further informed that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) and the Tamil Nadu government happened in 2020 when the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) was in power. -- ANI

Amid the chaos over a United States (US) court charging Gautam Adani with allegations of "bribery and fraud," Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) spokesperson Saravana Annadurai on Friday claimed that corruption in Tamil Nadu started when former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa signed a power agreement with the Adani Group directly.