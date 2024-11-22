RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


EVM manipulation BJP's strength: Digvijaya

November 22, 2024  20:11
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party's strength is in 'manipulation of EVMs' on Friday, a day before the counting for votes for Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly polls.

Polling in Maharashtra  was held on November 20, while in Jharkhand was held in two phases on November 13 and 20.

'...let us not forget that the strength of @narendramodi and @BJP4India is in the manipulation of EVM. No matter what they do ultimately they have the 'Brahmastra' in EVM.

'My contacts who are aware of the realities of EVM manipulation predicted both the Elections they are winning before voting. Let's see. I hope they are wrong,' Singh said in a post on X.

Digvijaya Singh has been critical of electronic voting machines and has often alleged 'manipulation'.

Many exit polls have predicted victory for the BJP-led alliances in both Maharashtra and Jharkhand.   -- PTI
