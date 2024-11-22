Domestic stock markets erase losses





At the end of the trading on Friday, the Nifty 50 at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) ended at 23,907.25, rising 557.35 points, and the BSE Sensex was at 79,117.11, up by 1961.32 points. Both Nifty and Sensex climbed over two per cent (2.39 per cent and 2.54 per cent, respectively. -- ANI

The domestic stock markets on the last trading session of the week erased the losses after taking support from positive global cues that included an indication of strength in the labour market of the United States and positive sentiments in other Asian markets.