RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Domestic stock markets erase losses

November 22, 2024  17:22
image
The domestic stock markets on the last trading session of the week erased the losses after taking support from positive global cues that included an indication of strength in the labour market of the United States and positive sentiments in other Asian markets. 

 At the end of the trading on Friday, the Nifty 50 at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) ended at 23,907.25, rising 557.35 points, and the BSE Sensex was at 79,117.11, up by 1961.32 points. Both Nifty and Sensex climbed over two per cent (2.39 per cent and 2.54 per cent, respectively. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Wise Bumrah brings team back from the brink
Wise Bumrah brings team back from the brink

The Perth Test marks Bumrah's second stint as a stand-in captain, having also led his country against England in 2022, and he could not have been dealt a tougher hand.

Labuschagne's Pujara Plan Backfires
Labuschagne's Pujara Plan Backfires

Marnus Labuschagne arrived at the crease in Perth with a plan: channel his inner Cheteshwar Pujara.

LIVE! UP gets nod to cut 1.12L trees for Kanwar Yatra
LIVE! UP gets nod to cut 1.12L trees for Kanwar Yatra

BJP men tried to break into EVM strong room: Rohit
BJP men tried to break into EVM strong room: Rohit

Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar leader Rohit Pawar on Friday alleged 25-30 Bharatiya Janata Party workers at midnight tried to enter the strong room where electronic voting machines (EVMs) of Karjat-Jamkhed constituency,...

BJP's Tawde sends legal notice to Rahul, Kharge
BJP's Tawde sends legal notice to Rahul, Kharge

BJP leader Vinod Tawde has demanded an apology from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate for making "false and baseless" allegations against him in the cash-for-votes incident in...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances