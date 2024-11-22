RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Danish Navy sights Chinese ship near Baltic cables

November 22, 2024  21:00
The Chinese ship Yi Peng 3 has been monitored by a Danish naval patrol vessel after being seen near two undersea internet cables in the Baltic Sea that were cut on Sunday and Monday, as reported by Radio Free Asia.

The severed cables were crucial for internet connectivity between Finland, Germany, Sweden, and Lithuania.

This raised suspicious concerns over the activities of the Chinese ship.According to Radio Free Asia, MarineTraffic.com reported that the Yi Peng 3, registered in Ningbo, China, has been anchored in the Kattegat, a body of water off Denmark, near a Danish naval patrol vessel, P525.

A second Danish Navy ship, the HDMS Soloven, which supports diving operations, was also reported to have been stationed near the area, adding to suspicions about the ship's presence.

Marine traffic data from websites like MarineTraffic.com and Vesselfinder showed the unusual proximity of the Yi Peng 3 to the Danish naval vessels.

Radio Free Asia reported that officials have declined to disclose whether the ship has been detained or inspected. The authorities have not officially linked the Chinese ship to the damage of the cables, but its movements are being closely monitored by both Swedish and Finnish investigators.

According to various media reports, the authorities are still investigating the ship.

The reports stated, "The vessel, which passed close to the damaged cables during the time of the incidents, is now under surveillance by the Danish navy."

This is usual for Chinese ships to be questioned due to their activities around international marine infrastructure.

The situation highlights rising concerns over the security of international undersea communication infrastructure.

In May 2023 Palau accused a Chinese vessel of having slowed over undersea cable for such trespass into Palau's waters. Similarly, Finland investigated the Chinese-owned, Hong Kong-registered vessel that had trespassed into the undersea cable, damaging a natural gas pipeline in October 2024.   -- ANI
