RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Cong's failure felt in Manipur even today: BJP

November 22, 2024  10:10
The violence in Manipur began in the summer of 2023
The violence in Manipur began in the summer of 2023
BJP president J P Nadda on Friday accused the Congress of pushing an "incorrect, false and politically" motivated narrative on the issue of Manipur unrest, as he hit back at Mallikarjun Kharge for seeking President Droupadi Murmu's intervention and alleging the Centre's complete failure in defusing the crisis. 

In a rejoinder to Kharge, Nadda claimed the repercussions of the Congress's "abject failure" in dealing with local issues in Manipur when it was in power are being felt even today. What is shocking is how repeated attempts are being made by the Congress party to sensationalise the situation in Manipur, he told Kharge. 

 He said Kharge seemed to have forgotten that not only did his government legitimise the illegal migration of foreign militants to India, the then home minister P Chidambaram had signed treaties with them. These known militant leaders fleeing their country to avoid arrest were wholeheartedly endorsed and encouraged to carry on their destabilising efforts, Nadda claimed. 

 "This complete failure of India's security and administrative protocols under your government is one of the major reasons why militant and habitually violent organisations are attempting to destroy the hard-won peace in Manipur and push it back several decades into the age of anarchy," he said. Unlike the Congress, the BJP-led NDA government will not allow this to happen at any cost, he added. He said the governments at the Centre and in Manipur have been working to stabilise the situation and protect people since the initial violence. 

 The entire government machinery is devoted to bringing back peace and harmony to Manipur, he said, stressing that the BJP's commitment to resolving the situation quickly as probe into the incidents of violence are being carried out by the NIA, "one of the most efficient agencies" in the country.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Test Updates: Kohli, Jaiswal flop; India 51/4 at lunch
Test Updates: Kohli, Jaiswal flop; India 51/4 at lunch

LIVE! Nadda's letter to Kharge full of lies: Congress
LIVE! Nadda's letter to Kharge full of lies: Congress

TDP Reacts Cautiously To Adani Charges
TDP Reacts Cautiously To Adani Charges

The Telugu Desam Party, a key member of the National Democratic Alliance, will react to allegations of the Adani Group paying bribes for solar power contracts in Andhra Pradesh only after studying the issue.

Adani Issue Won't Affect India-US Ties
Adani Issue Won't Affect India-US Ties

'What I will say is on the US and India relationship, we believe that it stands on an extremely strong foundation anchored in ties between our people and cooperation across a full range of global issues.'

Tahawwur Rana in US Supreme Court over extradition
Tahawwur Rana in US Supreme Court over extradition

In a long battle, this is Rana's last legal chance not to be extradited to India.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances