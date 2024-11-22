Cong's failure felt in Manipur even today: BJP





In a rejoinder to Kharge, Nadda claimed the repercussions of the Congress's "abject failure" in dealing with local issues in Manipur when it was in power are being felt even today. What is shocking is how repeated attempts are being made by the Congress party to sensationalise the situation in Manipur, he told Kharge.





He said Kharge seemed to have forgotten that not only did his government legitimise the illegal migration of foreign militants to India, the then home minister P Chidambaram had signed treaties with them. These known militant leaders fleeing their country to avoid arrest were wholeheartedly endorsed and encouraged to carry on their destabilising efforts, Nadda claimed.





"This complete failure of India's security and administrative protocols under your government is one of the major reasons why militant and habitually violent organisations are attempting to destroy the hard-won peace in Manipur and push it back several decades into the age of anarchy," he said. Unlike the Congress, the BJP-led NDA government will not allow this to happen at any cost, he added. He said the governments at the Centre and in Manipur have been working to stabilise the situation and protect people since the initial violence.





The entire government machinery is devoted to bringing back peace and harmony to Manipur, he said, stressing that the BJP's commitment to resolving the situation quickly as probe into the incidents of violence are being carried out by the NIA, "one of the most efficient agencies" in the country.

