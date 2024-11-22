RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Cong sends Gehlot, Baghel to Maha ahead of results

November 22, 2024  18:30
A day before the assembly poll results, the Congress on Friday appointed observers for Maharashtra and Jharkhand to oversee the post-election scenarios.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge deputed Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel and G Parameshwara as All India Congress Committee observers to Maharashtra and Jharkhand with immediate effect, a party statement said. 

For Jharkhand, Tariq Anwar, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Krishna Allavuru have been named observers.

Most exit polls have predicted victory for the BJP-led alliances in Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly polls while some gave an edge to the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition in the western state.

In the 288-member Maharashtra assembly, 145 is the majority mark, while it is 41 in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly.

The BJP-Shiv-Sena-NCP alliance is in power in Maharashtra while the JMM-Congress is ruling in Jharkhand.

The counting of votes would take place on November 23 for the single-phase Maharashtra election held on Wednesday and the two-phase voting in Jharkhand on November 13 and 20.   -- PTI
