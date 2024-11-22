'CM' Ajit Pawar poster comes up, taken down

If the Mahayuti wins, as the exit polls predict, will Eknath Shinde remain CM or will it be Ajit Pawar or Devendra Fadnavis? Anyone's guess as of now. But the poster seems to tell another story. It was put up by NCP leader Santosh Nangare.





On the Maharashtra Election 2024 results tomorrow, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut says, "The results will be out tomorrow. We are sure that we are going to get the majority. 160-165 of our MLAs would be elected... The 'Khokha walas' will pressurise them, so we have made an arrangement for them to stay together in a hotel. Sharad Pawar, Congress and Uddhav Thackeray will have a role to play (in choosing the CM face). The MVA will get the complete majority and we will make a unanimous decision. No formula has been made yet, everyone will sit together and choose the CM."