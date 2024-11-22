RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


BJP workers tried to EVM strongroom: Rohit Pawar

November 22, 2024  16:55
NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar on Friday alleged 25-30 BJP workers at midnight tried to enter the strong room where EVMs of Karjat-Jamkhed constituency, from where he contested, are kept. 

 Sitting MLA Pawar is pitted against BJP leader and former state minister Ram Shinde in Karjat-Jamkhed in Ahilyanagar (formerly Ahmednagar) district, some 120 kilometres from Pune.

 "Around 25-30 BJP workers attempted to forcefully enter the strongroom where the EVM machines were stored at midnight in Karjat Jamkhed in in Ahilyanagar. However, my party workers, along with CRPF personnel, handled the situation patiently and foiled the attempt, for which I am thankful!" Pawar said on social media platform X. Pawar claimed he approached police but, under the influence of the BJP, they chose to "harass us instead of cooperating".

 "The Election Commission should take appropriate note of this matter. This attempt by BJP workers shows the goondagardi as they are scared of defeat. However, within the next 24 hours, the people of Karjat-Jamkhed will put an end to this hooliganism through democratic means, without fail," he asserted. Maharashtra assembly polls were held on Wednesday, while results will be counted on Saturday. -- PTI.
