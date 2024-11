2 J-K media persons booked for 'false' reporting

A police official said the media persons were booked by police in Sopore township of the north Kashmir district.





Giving details, the official said that on Wednesday, Sopore Police Station received a reliable information to the effect that Sopore resident Mueeb ul Haq and Suhail Khan, from Delina Baramulla, have resorted to "wrong reporting" and have posted "frivolous news" on social media platforms by "misrepresenting' a hit and run case as a murder case.





"This wrong reporting rapidly spread across the Sopore area and had all potential to create the law and order issues. This wrong reporting hurt the sentiments of the people besides raising questions against the investigation agency," the official said.





He said an FIR under relevant sections of law has been registered in Sopore Police Station and both the accused have been arrested.





According to officials, on November 5, Azhar Janwari, got injured in a hit and run case and subsequently succumbed to his injuries on November 18 at SKIMS hospital in Srinagar.





The accused, Nadeem Badam of Sopore, was traced by the local police.





The man later confessed to the offense, they said.





The Sopore police have urged the public and media to refrain from spreading unverified information that can cause harm to public peace and the investigation progress, the official said. -- PTI

