RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

19 members of Jarawa Tribe included in electoral roll for first time

November 22, 2024  15:08
A Jarawa man
A Jarawa man
For the first time in the history of India's election process, the 19 members from the Jarawa Tribe in Andaman and Nicobar Islands had been included on the electoral roll of the Special Summary Revision-2025 on Friday. According to the SDM of South Andaman, Vinayak Chamadia, the inclusion of 19 Jarawas of the Jarawa Tribe for the Special Summary Revision was done under the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation programme. 

He further noted that the special revision would take place until November 28. Chamadia said that the Jarawas were onboarded on the electoral roll under the leadership of Chief Secretary of Andaman and Nicobar Islands Keshav Chandra and District Election Officer (DC) of South Andaman Arjun Sharma, marking their first ever participation in the election process. These 19 Jarawas are from the Jirkatang area of South Andaman. 

The special revision took place at their hamlet in Jirkatang, the SDM added. He also stressed the population of Jarawas in the islands and the efforts of the administration to include as many as possible in the election process. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

1st Test Updates: Siraj strikes again as Aus collapse
1st Test Updates: Siraj strikes again as Aus collapse

LIVE! Teen kills man after quarrel over train 4th seat
LIVE! Teen kills man after quarrel over train 4th seat

Navy submarine collides with fishing boat off Goa
Navy submarine collides with fishing boat off Goa

The Navy deployed six ships and an unknown number of surveillance aircraft in the rescue mission.

PIX: Bumrah leaves Australian batters stunned!
PIX: Bumrah leaves Australian batters stunned!

Images from Day 1 of the first Test between Australia and India in Perth, on Friday.

Lyon Quizzes Pant About IPL Auction!
Lyon Quizzes Pant About IPL Auction!

Nathan Lyon couldn't resist asking Rishabh Pant about his potential IPL destination during a break in play.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances