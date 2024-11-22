19 members of Jarawa Tribe included in electoral roll for first time





He further noted that the special revision would take place until November 28. Chamadia said that the Jarawas were onboarded on the electoral roll under the leadership of Chief Secretary of Andaman and Nicobar Islands Keshav Chandra and District Election Officer (DC) of South Andaman Arjun Sharma, marking their first ever participation in the election process. These 19 Jarawas are from the Jirkatang area of South Andaman.





The special revision took place at their hamlet in Jirkatang, the SDM added. He also stressed the population of Jarawas in the islands and the efforts of the administration to include as many as possible in the election process. -- ANI

For the first time in the history of India's election process, the 19 members from the Jarawa Tribe in Andaman and Nicobar Islands had been included on the electoral roll of the Special Summary Revision-2025 on Friday. According to the SDM of South Andaman, Vinayak Chamadia, the inclusion of 19 Jarawas of the Jarawa Tribe for the Special Summary Revision was done under the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation programme.