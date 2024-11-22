10 Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Sukma district





Inspector General (IG) Bastar, P Sundarraj shared the development and said, "10 Naxals killed in an encounter with DRG in southern Sukma, Chhattisgarh. INSAS, AK-47, SLR and several other weapons were recovered. The search operation is underway."





As per an official update at 11.30 am, "10 Naxal bodies have been recovered in the search operation. INSAS, AK-47, SLR and many other weapons have been recovered. The search operation is going on."





"DRG and CRPF forces had left on the intelligence of Naxal members of Konta and Kistaram Area Committee of Sukma district. The encounter between the DRG team and Naxalites is continuing in the forest hills of villages Korajuguda, Dantespuram, Nagaram, and Bhandarpadar under the Bhejji police station area of Sukma district," the official update said. -- ANI

