Will raise Adani issue in Parliament: Rahul





The Adani group has not yet reacted to the charges.





Making a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek hain to safe hain' slogan, Gandhi said that as long as the prime minister and Adani are together, they are safe in India.





He said Adani should be arrested immediately and interrogated, and his "protector" and Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch should be removed from her post probed.





Gandhi further said he will raise the issue during the Winter session of Parliament beginning Monday. He also said the demand of the opposition for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe stands.





"I can guarantee that Adani won't be arrested or investigated in India because the Modi government was protecting him," Gandhi alleged. He said investigations should cover all states, irrespective of which party was in power. -- PTI

Addressing a press conference here hours after the US prosecutors charged Adani and associates for allegedly paying USD 250 million bribe to Indian officials, the Congress leader said it is now pretty clear and established in the US that the businessman has broken Indian as well as American laws.