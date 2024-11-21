We knew it: Political parties react to exit polls





While some parties celebrated favourable forecasts, others questioned their accuracy, labelling them premature and unreflective of ground realities. After the release of exit polls for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections, NDA leaders expressed confidence in their alliance securing victories in both states.





Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh dismissed doubts, claiming the NDA will form governments. BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo also predicted a historic majority in Jharkhand, while opposition leaders like Dr Ajoy Kumar and Dr Nitin Raut contested the predictions, alleging discrepancies in surveys and electoral malpractice.





After the exit polls were released for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh exuded confidence in the alliance victory and said that the NDA will form the government in both the states.





Speaking to ANI, Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh said, "We know this since earlier, we know that in both states NDA is going to form the government. The Congress was not ready to accept the Haryana (result) as well in the Lok Sabha polls, they thought they were going to form the government there, but what happened?"





Likewise, BJP Spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo also expressed confidence in the NDA alliance and said that the BJP is going to be the strongest government in the history of Jharkhand.





"We differ from the exit polls. We are going to cross 50-55 seats. It is going to be the strongest government in the history of Jharkhand. People were fed up with this government. There were allegations of corruption. The CM went to jail for five months. The mandate is in favour this will prove to be true on the 23rd of November when the counting begins," Deo told ANI.





Meanwhile, Congress candidate from Jamshedpur East, Dr Ajoy Kumar also responded to the exit polls and said, "We have to wait till November 23. Different reports (Exit Polls) have come from different places. Exit Polls do show a trend but for the past few elections, it has been facing difficulties. We are awaiting the result day. But we are fully confident that JMM-Congress government will be formed in Jharkhand because parties and candidates also conduct their surveys."





Another Congress candidate from Nagpur North, Dr Nitin Raut also reacted to the exit poll predictions and said, "Many a time in Exit Polls if someone has actually voted for Congress, they feel that why should they reveal that they voted for Congress. So, in the Exit Polls, they say that they have voted for the BJP."





"As per the feedback coming to me, Maha Vikas Aghadi will take the lead. But Mahayuti also facilitated bogus voting and used all tactics. They also used the Home Department, Police force, money, and Electricity Board, and lights were turned off at several booths. So, with all this rigging, they want to win elections. This Mahayuti Government is a Government of rigging. They were formed by breaking other parties, this is not original. They have no originality. So, Exit Polls can show anything, the public's first choice will be Maha Vikas Aghadi," he alleged.





JMM leader Manoj Pandey also joined in to give his reaction on the exit polls and said, "They (NDA) gave a slogan of '400 paar' in the Lok Sabha elections. The survey agencies competed among themselves, who would give more seats during the Lok Sabha elections, in such a situation, they are no longer credible. As per our internal survey, we are going to be 50+ in Jharkhand." -- ANI

