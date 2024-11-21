RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

US accuses Adani of bribing officials

November 21, 2024  09:52
Gautam Adani
Gautam Adani
Billionaire Gautam Adani has been charged by United States prosecutors over his role in an alleged years-long scheme to pay $250 million bribes to Indian officials in exchange for favourable terms for solar power contracts.

US prosecutors charged Adani, 62, his nephew Sagar and other defendants for paying over $250 million in bribes between 2020 and 2024 to Indian government officials to win solar energy contracts on terms that could potentially bring in more than $2 billion in profit.

This, they alleged, was concealed from the US banks and investors from whom the Adani group raised billions of dollars for the project.US law allows pursuing foreign corruption allegations if they involve certain links to American investors or markets.

The Adani group did not immediately respond to requests for comments.'The defendants orchestrated an elaborate scheme to bribe Indian government officials to secure contracts worth billions of dollars,' Breon Peace, US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, which brought the case, said in a statement.Adani, chairman of the ports-to-energy Adani Group, his nephew Sagar R Adani, who is an executive director at the conglomerate's renewable energy arm Adani Green Energy Ltd, and its former CEO Vineet Jain were charged with securities fraud, securities fraud conspiracy and wire fraud conspiracy.

The Adanis were also charged in a US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) civil case.The five-count indictment also accuses Sagar Adani and Jain of breaking federal laws.

CDPQ, which invests in infrastructure projects, is a shareholder in Adani companies.

The indictment may throw the conglomerate again in a turmoil just as it rebounded from US short seller Hindenburg Reseach's damning fraud allegations.

Hindenburg allegations of 'brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud' in January 2023 had led to the conglomerate seeing $150 billion wipeout in market value at its lowest point. The group stocks have since recovered most of the losses.

The Adani Group had denied all allegations made by Hindenburg.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi AQI: Cops restrict online sale of crackers
LIVE! Delhi AQI: Cops restrict online sale of crackers

India slams Canadian news report saying Modi knew...
India slams Canadian news report saying Modi knew...

India on Wednesday strongly trashed as 'smear campaign' a Canadian media report that claimed that the Indian prime minister was aware of the alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

US Accuses Adani Of Bribing Officials
US Accuses Adani Of Bribing Officials

Billionaire Gautam Adani has been charged by United States prosecutors over his role in an alleged years-long scheme to pay $250 million bribe to Indian officials in exchange for favourable terms for solar power contracts.

Exit polls predict NDA win in Maharashtra, Jharkhand
Exit polls predict NDA win in Maharashtra, Jharkhand

The ruling Mahayuti is poised to retain power in Maharashtra with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) also putting up a strong show in assembly polls, most exit polls predicted on Wednesday after conclusion of polling on 288 seats in...

CBSE Class 10, 12 exams to begin from February 15
CBSE Class 10, 12 exams to begin from February 15

For the first time, the datesheet has been issued by the board at least 86 days in advance.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances