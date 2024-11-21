RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Thane chef being exploited in Maldives resort rescued, brought back to India

November 21, 2024  21:10
A view of a resort in Maldives/File image
A man from Bhayander in Thane district was brought back to India after he was allegedly subjected to exploitation and forced labour at the resort in Maldives where he was working as a chef, an official said on Thursday. 

Man Parekh (24) was united with his family due to the efforts of the 'Bharosa Cell' of the Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar police in collaboration with the Indian High Commission in Maldives, the official said. 

"He had travelled to Maldives in December last year to work as a chef in a resort. The job was arranged by a local agent. However, he found himself trapped in an oppressive and abusive work environment. He was made to work for almost 20 hours a day and given substandard food and other amenities," assistant commissioner of police (crime) Madan Ballal said. 

"His parents tried to negotiate with the resort management but in vain. They tried various ways to get him back in the last six months. They approached Bharosa Cell on November 15. Senior Inspector Tejashri rpt Tejashri Shinde of the cell contacted Indian High Commission there and carried out other formalities. On November 18, Parekh was sent back to India," the ACP said. -- PTI
