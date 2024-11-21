RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Stopped Adani enter Delhi power sector: AAP

November 21, 2024  15:49
image
The Adani group tried to enter Delhi's power sector but was stopped by then chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh claimed Thursday and stressed the need for accountability after industrialist Gautam Adani was charged in the US for alleged bribery and fraud. 

 The billionaire industrialist has been charged by US prosecutors for allegedly being part of a scheme to pay over USD 250 million (about Rs 2,100 crore) bribe to Indian officials in exchange of favourable terms for solar power contracts. 

 This was concealed from the US banks and investors from whom the Adani group raised billions of dollars for the project, the prosecutors have alleged. The Adani group denied the charges, saying the allegations by US prosecutors are baseless and the conglomerate is compliant with all laws. It also said that all possible legal recourse will be sought.

 In a press conference, Singh claimed that Adani Green Energy secured power supply contracts in several states, including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan, through unethical means. 

 "Adani even attempted to enter Delhi's electricity market but failed because then chief minister Arvind Kejriwal stopped them, he said while warning people that if the BJP gains power in Delhi, electricity costs could surge. "We will not keep quiet and will raise this matter with full force in the upcoming session of Parliament," Singh added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Stopped Adani enter Delhi power sector: AAP
LIVE! Stopped Adani enter Delhi power sector: AAP

In a first, Russia targets Ukrainian city with ICBMs
In a first, Russia targets Ukrainian city with ICBMs

The Ukrainian Air Force on Thursday said that Russia launched a massive missile attack on the city of Dnipro, involving intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

Charges baseless, compliant with all laws: Adani group
Charges baseless, compliant with all laws: Adani group

The Adani group on Thursday denied charges of paying bribe to secure favourable terms for solar power contracts, saying the allegations by US prosecutors are baseless and the conglomerate is compliant with all laws.It said all possible...

Lost money in betting, nursing student fakes abduction
Lost money in betting, nursing student fakes abduction

A nursing student, along with four friends, staged her own kidnapping in Jhansi to blackmail her family into paying Rs 6 lakh after she lost money in online betting, police said on Thursday.

Lesbian couple accused of stealing girl child gets bail
Lesbian couple accused of stealing girl child gets bail

The Bombay High Court granted bail to a lesbian couple, arrested for allegedly kidnapping a five-year-old girl, noting that at worst it can be said they undertook an illegal approach to fulfill their desire to have a child. The court...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances