Speculations are untruths without verifications: Big B in latest blog post





Bachchan said he rarely discusses his family publicly as he believes in respecting boundaries and maintaining privacy.





"It takes immense courage conviction and a sincerity to be different and believe in its presence in life .. I rarely say much about family, because that is my domain and its privacy is maintained by me," Bachchan wrote.





Though the cinema veteran didn't specify in what context he was making these comments, Bachchan said information these days is not properly verified and often used strategically for commercial purposes.





"Speculations are speculations .. they are speculated untruths, without verifications. Verifications are sought by the seekers to authenticate their business and commercials of the profession they be in .. I shall not challenge their desire to be in the profession of their choice .. and I shall appreciate their effort in serving society," he said.





"But untruths .. or selected question marked information can be a legal safeguard for them that inform .. but the seed of suspected belief is sown with this most used emblem .. the question mark?" he added.





Bachchan said any information provided with a hint of doubt is a trap for readers.





"When you follow it up with a question mark, you are not only saying that the write may be questionable .. but also quite surreptitiously wanting the reader to believe and expand on it, so that your write gets valued repeats .. "your content is done , not just for that one moment, but for many moments ..the reader when they react to it gives content expansion. The reaction could be in belief or in the negative ..anything that be , give credence to the write," the actor said. -- PTI

Speculations are speculated untruths without verifications, said megastar Amitabh Bachchan on his blog, taking on the culture of misinformation in media.