Russia launches massive ICBM attack on Ukraine





It further reported that the attack involved a range of missiles, including an intercontinental ballistic missile launched from the Astrakhan region of Russia, a Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missile fired from a MiG-31K fighter jet in the Tambov region, and seven Kh-101 cruise missiles fired from Tu-95MS strategic bombers in the Volgograd region.





In a statement on telegram channel, the Ukrainian Air Force wrote, "On the morning of November 21, 2024, between 05:00 and 07:00, Russian troops attacked the city of Dnipro (enterprises and critical infrastructure) with missiles of various types."





It added, "In particular, an intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation, an Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missile from a MiG-31K fighter jet was launched from the Tambov region, seven Kh-101 cruise missiles were fired from Tu-95MS strategic bombers (launch area - Volgograd region)."





The Ukrainian Air Force further said that as a result of anti-aircraft combat, units of anti-aircraft missile forces destroyed six Kh-101 missiles. It further informed that information about victims has not yet been received.





"Once again, we ask citizens not to delay with air warning signals! And we call on all media people and bloggers to responsibly spread this or that information about the combat work of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and any threats to the Ukrainian state," the Air Force said. -- ANI

The Ukrainian Air Force on Thursday said that Russia launched a massive missile attack on the city of Dnipro, involving intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).