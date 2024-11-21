RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Russia launches massive ICBM attack on Ukraine

November 21, 2024  16:30
Firefighters work at the site of a Russian missile strike. Pic: Reuters
Firefighters work at the site of a Russian missile strike. Pic: Reuters
The Ukrainian Air Force on Thursday said that Russia launched a massive missile attack on the city of Dnipro, involving intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). 

 It further reported that the attack involved a range of missiles, including an intercontinental ballistic missile launched from the Astrakhan region of Russia, a Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missile fired from a MiG-31K fighter jet in the Tambov region, and seven Kh-101 cruise missiles fired from Tu-95MS strategic bombers in the Volgograd region. 

 In a statement on telegram channel, the Ukrainian Air Force wrote, "On the morning of November 21, 2024, between 05:00 and 07:00, Russian troops attacked the city of Dnipro (enterprises and critical infrastructure) with missiles of various types." 

 It added, "In particular, an intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation, an Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missile from a MiG-31K fighter jet was launched from the Tambov region, seven Kh-101 cruise missiles were fired from Tu-95MS strategic bombers (launch area - Volgograd region)." 

 The Ukrainian Air Force further said that as a result of anti-aircraft combat, units of anti-aircraft missile forces destroyed six Kh-101 missiles. It further informed that information about victims has not yet been received.

 "Once again, we ask citizens not to delay with air warning signals! And we call on all media people and bloggers to responsibly spread this or that information about the combat work of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and any threats to the Ukrainian state," the Air Force said. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Guess what former Amethi MP Smriti Irani is doing?
LIVE! Guess what former Amethi MP Smriti Irani is doing?

In a first, Russia targets Ukrainian city with ICBMs
In a first, Russia targets Ukrainian city with ICBMs

The Ukrainian Air Force on Thursday said that Russia launched a massive missile attack on the city of Dnipro, involving intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

Charges baseless, compliant with all laws: Adani group
Charges baseless, compliant with all laws: Adani group

The Adani group on Thursday denied charges of paying bribe to secure favourable terms for solar power contracts, saying the allegations by US prosecutors are baseless and the conglomerate is compliant with all laws.It said all possible...

Lost money in betting, nursing student fakes abduction
Lost money in betting, nursing student fakes abduction

A nursing student, along with four friends, staged her own kidnapping in Jhansi to blackmail her family into paying Rs 6 lakh after she lost money in online betting, police said on Thursday.

Lesbian couple accused of stealing girl child gets bail
Lesbian couple accused of stealing girl child gets bail

The Bombay High Court granted bail to a lesbian couple, arrested for allegedly kidnapping a five-year-old girl, noting that at worst it can be said they undertook an illegal approach to fulfill their desire to have a child. The court...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances