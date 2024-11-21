RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Protest at IIM-B against alleged 'caste discrimination'

November 21, 2024  00:29
A group of people staged a protest on Wednesday against alleged "caste discrimination" at the Indian Institute of Management-Bengaluru (IIM-B), demanding the removal of its director. 

However, IIM Bangalore denied the allegations made by the protesters. The protest, organised at Freedom Park, was called by the All India OBC Students Association, Dr BR Ambedkar Association of Engineers, and the OBC Federation of India. 

The protesters demanded the implementation of reservations, alleging that IIM-B was not following the reservation policy for SC, ST, and OBC communities. 

Citing an RTI filed by the AIOBCSA, the protesters urged full compliance with constitutional mandates on reservations for SC, ST, and OBC students, faculty, and staff at IIM-B. 

They also called for the establishment of SC, ST, and OBC cells and pressed for the removal of IIM-B's director for "allegedly violating the reservation policy" and "harassing" faculty members raising diversity and inclusion concerns. 

In a statement, IIMB said the institute has long prioritised nurturing an inclusive work environment, promoting growth and development for all stakeholders from diverse backgrounds, including SC, ST, and OBC communities. 

It added that the institute has established a Diversity and Inclusion Cell and a Diversity and Inclusion Grievance Redressal Committee to address grievances and ensure a discrimination-free environment.  -- PTI
