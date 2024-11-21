Patole says Cong-led govt in Maha; ally Raut differs





"A Maha Vikas Aghadi government will be formed in Maharashtra under the leadership of the Congress. The trends suggest that Congress will get the maximum number of seats," Patole had said Wednesday, after polling in the state assembly elections.





Raut said the Maha Vikas Aghadi will form the government, but the chief ministerial face will be decided jointly by the MVA alliance partners.





Raut said if the Congress high command has told Patole that he will be the CM face then Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra should announce the same.





The Maha Vikas Aghadi and the BJP-led Mahayuti have expressed confidence that their respective alliance will form the next government in the state after counting of votes on November 23.





Many of the exit polls released on Wednesday have predicted that the Mahayuti, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party would retain power in the state. -- PTI

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole's remark that a Congress-led Maha Vikas Agahdi government will be formed in the state has not gone down well with ally Shiv Sena-UBT, whose leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said the chief ministerial face will be decided by the alliance partners.