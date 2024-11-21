RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


OTT platform founder seeks Rs 10 cr from actor Aayush Shah over 'false' claims

November 21, 2024  22:14
Founder of OTT platform Planet Marathi Akshay Bardapurkar/Courtesy Facebook
The founder of OTT platform Planet Marathi has sought an apology and Rs 10 crore compensation from actor Aayush Shah, days after the latter filed complaints alleging that his cheques of over Rs 1 crore were dishonoured. 

In a legal notice to the actor, the OTT platform's founder Akshay Bardapurkar accused the actor of levelling "false and fictitious' allegations to malign his reputation. 

It says Shah filled in the details in blank signed cheques and deposited them as per his "whims and fancies' to foist a false claim. 

The actor and his business partner Mausam Shah filed the complaints before a magistrate court earlier this month alleging that Bardapurkar had issued nine signed cheques, with a total amount of Rs 1,14,30,400, to them, but they were dishonoured upon presentation. 

The court will hear the matter in due course. -- PTI
