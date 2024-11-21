NGT slaps Rs 50-cr fine on DJB, MCD for violating environmental rules





The NGT observed that the Delhi Jal Board failed to discharge its statutory duties in preventing sewage discharge into storm water drains which meet river Yamuna.





It said the MCD had acted beyond its authority to alter the conditions and functional efficacy of a storm water drain in South Delhi.





A bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said, "Here is not the case where failure on the part of DJB in preventing discharge of sewage in storm water drains which are ultimately leading to river Yamuna has been noticed, condemned and castigated for the first time but various (previous) orders clearly show that repeatedly directions were issued, time was granted and opportunity was granted' but all efforts have failed."





The bench also comprising judicial members Justices Arun Kumar Tyagi and Sudhir Agarwal, and expert member Afroz Ahmad underlined that different sewage drains were connected to the storm water drains and had turned them into a sewer-carrying drain which ultimately polluted river Yamuna.





"Storm water drain system should carry rainwater and nothing else to maintain the ecology and environment. Ideally, storm water should flow through its designed natural drainage system and sewage (should flow) through the sewerage network and finally be treated at STPs before it is finally disposable into the river," the 160-page order said.





It said the raw sewage in the storm water drains caused "serious water pollution" and there was a "failure of discharge of statutory function" by DJB, which had failed to "maintain the difference" between storm water and sewer drains.





Castigating the MCD for its "wholly unmindful and illegal activity" of covering a part of the Kushak drain by constructing four reinforced concrete chambers (RCCs) to make additional parking land available, the tribunal said it had worsened the existing situation. -- PTI

The National Green Tribunal on Thursday imposed a fine of over Rs 50 crore on the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the Delhi Jal Board for violating environmental rules.