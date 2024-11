Murthy, a 1989 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, succeeds Girish Chandra Murmu. Murthy was named the new CAG by the Centre on Monday. Girish Chandra Murmu completed his tenure as the CAG on Wednesday. -- PTI

K Sanjay Murthy was sworn in as the Comptroller and Auditor General of India by President Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today.