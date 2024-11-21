RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Malayalam actor Meghanadhan dies at 60

November 21, 2024  20:12
Malayalam actor Meghanadhan/ANI Photo
Malayalam actor Meghanadhan/ANI Photo
Renowned Malayalam film and television actor Meghanadhan, known for his iconic villainous roles, passed away in a hospital in the early hours of Thursday, industry sources confirmed. 

He was 60. 

Meghanadhan succumbed to respiratory-related ailments at 2 am, while undergoing treatment, sources said. 

His funeral was held at his residence in Vandanamkurissi, near Shoranur, on Thursday evening. 

Relatives, friends, and admirers from various walks of life gathered to pay their respects. 

His mortal remains were kept at his home until the afternoon for the public to bid farewell. Meghanadhan is survived by his wife, Susmitha, and daughter, Parvathi. 

Son of acclaimed actor Balan K Nair, Meghanadhan appeared in over 50 films, including notable works like Chamayam, Chenkol, and Ee Puzhayum Kadannu

He began his acting journey in 1983 with the film Astram, directed by PN Menon, and rose to prominence for his compelling portrayals of villains in Malayalam cinema. 

His most recent appearance was in the 2024 film Samadhana Pusthakam

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan extended his condolences over Meghanadhan's demise, acknowledging his contributions to the Malayalam film industry. 

Kerala's general education minister, V Sivankutty, also mourned the loss, stating on Facebook, "A talent who gave a new dimension to villain characters." 

Tributes poured in from across the Malayalam film industry. 

Actors Mohanlal, Mammootty, and Union Minister Suresh Gopi led the condolences. 

Mohanlal described Meghanadhan as "a talented actor who brought a natural, spontaneous style to every role he portrayed." 

Sharing memories of working with him in films such as Panchagni, Chenkol, and Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, Mohanlal posted on Facebook, "My heartfelt condolences on his passing." -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Excise policy: HC won't stay ED case against Kejri
LIVE! Excise policy: HC won't stay ED case against Kejri

India slams Canadian news report saying Modi knew...
India slams Canadian news report saying Modi knew...

India on Wednesday strongly trashed as 'smear campaign' a Canadian media report that claimed that the Indian prime minister was aware of the alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

US Accuses Adani Of Bribing Officials
US Accuses Adani Of Bribing Officials

Gautam Adani, India's second-richest man, and seven others including his nephew Sagar have been charged with paying bribes to unidentified officials of state governments in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha to buy expensive solar power,...

'Russia Wants To Terrorise Ukraine'
'Russia Wants To Terrorise Ukraine'

'Russia is aiming at demoralising Ukraine as a nation.''They want to bomb the infrastructure, the electric stations so that regular citizens will not to be able to live, to cook, to give comfort to their kids.'

Perth Test: 6 Match Ups To Look Out For
Perth Test: 6 Match Ups To Look Out For

Any of these match ups could influence the outcome of the Perth Test.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances