Malayalam actor Meghanadhan dies at 60





He was 60.





Meghanadhan succumbed to respiratory-related ailments at 2 am, while undergoing treatment, sources said.





His funeral was held at his residence in Vandanamkurissi, near Shoranur, on Thursday evening.





Relatives, friends, and admirers from various walks of life gathered to pay their respects.





His mortal remains were kept at his home until the afternoon for the public to bid farewell. Meghanadhan is survived by his wife, Susmitha, and daughter, Parvathi.





Son of acclaimed actor Balan K Nair, Meghanadhan appeared in over 50 films, including notable works like Chamayam, Chenkol, and Ee Puzhayum Kadannu.





He began his acting journey in 1983 with the film Astram, directed by PN Menon, and rose to prominence for his compelling portrayals of villains in Malayalam cinema.





His most recent appearance was in the 2024 film Samadhana Pusthakam.





Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan extended his condolences over Meghanadhan's demise, acknowledging his contributions to the Malayalam film industry.





Kerala's general education minister, V Sivankutty, also mourned the loss, stating on Facebook, "A talent who gave a new dimension to villain characters."





Tributes poured in from across the Malayalam film industry.





Actors Mohanlal, Mammootty, and Union Minister Suresh Gopi led the condolences.





Mohanlal described Meghanadhan as "a talented actor who brought a natural, spontaneous style to every role he portrayed."





Sharing memories of working with him in films such as Panchagni, Chenkol, and Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, Mohanlal posted on Facebook, "My heartfelt condolences on his passing." -- PTI

Renowned Malayalam film and television actor Meghanadhan, known for his iconic villainous roles, passed away in a hospital in the early hours of Thursday, industry sources confirmed.